Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 2.9 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $101,204.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 739,721 shares of company stock worth $8,050,918. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

