Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Holcim Price Performance

HCMLY stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. Holcim has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

