Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

