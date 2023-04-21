Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

HMC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,960. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,455,000 after acquiring an additional 233,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,246,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,428,000 after purchasing an additional 403,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading

