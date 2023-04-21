Horizen Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Horizen has a total market cap of $135.82 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $9.99 or 0.00035278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00134484 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00053572 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,600,562 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

