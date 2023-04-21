HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $29.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

HP Trading Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

