HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $35.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

HPQ has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 1.9 %

HPQ stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.