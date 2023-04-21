Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.19

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.19. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares changing hands.
Hudson’s Bay Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.
About Hudson’s Bay
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
