Hugoton Royalty Trust Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:HGTXU)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0124 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

