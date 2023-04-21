Hugoton Royalty Trust Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:HGTXU)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0124 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
