Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

