Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $194,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

