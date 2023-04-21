Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,200 shares during the quarter. Huntsman comprises approximately 3.1% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned about 1.28% of Huntsman worth $67,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. 1,037,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,362. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

