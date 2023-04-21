HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Short Interest Update

HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

HYZON Motors Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of HYZNW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10. HYZON Motors has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Institutional Trading of HYZON Motors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HYZON Motors stock. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,648 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in HYZON Motors were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

