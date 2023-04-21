iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of iA Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$88.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$86.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.16. The company has a market cap of C$9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$93.15.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.35 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 9.7204059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,769,496 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

