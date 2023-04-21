IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Announces $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

IDACORP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 156,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,793. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Further Reading

