IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of IDACORP worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 97.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 270.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $111.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

