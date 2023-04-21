Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,123,877. The company has a market capitalization of $277.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

