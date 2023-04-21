Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 61,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,593,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,078,020. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

