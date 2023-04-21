Ignite Planners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

ITA traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $116.40. The stock had a trading volume of 470,299 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

