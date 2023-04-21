Ignite Planners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.72. 599,329 shares of the company traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

