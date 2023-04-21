Ignite Planners LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 437,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 210,122 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the third quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

Shares of FMAY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,477 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

