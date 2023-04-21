Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.83. 18,914,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,402,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

