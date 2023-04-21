Ignite Planners LLC Sells 160 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $629.87. 547,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,379. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company has a market cap of $262.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

