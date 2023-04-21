Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of VeriSign worth $21,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in VeriSign by 10.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,882,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign Stock Up 0.6 %

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,697,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $540,915.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,697,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,599 shares of company stock worth $8,628,599. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,798. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $224.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.63.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.