Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.02. The company had a trading volume of 223,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,080. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.21.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.