Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Chubb by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.43. The company had a trading volume of 729,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.39. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

