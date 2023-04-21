Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $12.30 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.44. 802,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,700. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.36.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

