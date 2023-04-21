Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $20.21 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $691.13.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $666.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,545. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

