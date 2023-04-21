Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,705 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 23.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after acquiring an additional 134,867 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.2 %

TER traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $98.22. 274,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.