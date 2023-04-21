Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 52,025 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.58. 4,568,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,891,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

