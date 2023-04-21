Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 57,586 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,586 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,047,000 after buying an additional 65,873 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

