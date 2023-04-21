Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 15,853 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.98. 1,499,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,121. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $192.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

