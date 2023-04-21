Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,221 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after buying an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,724,000 after buying an additional 507,733 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $9.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,521. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

