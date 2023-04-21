immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Update

immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in immatics biotechnologies by 3,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 754,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 732,354 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in immatics biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in immatics biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in immatics biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTXW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82. immatics biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

