Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 313,975 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 269,040 shares.The stock last traded at $60.57 and had previously closed at $59.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Immunocore Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11.
Institutional Trading of Immunocore
Immunocore Company Profile
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
