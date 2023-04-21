Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %
About Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.