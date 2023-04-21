Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Shares of INDP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 32,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Indaptus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.40.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.

