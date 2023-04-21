Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,711.11% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

