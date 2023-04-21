Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,250,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 54,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nomura downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

INFY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,907,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

