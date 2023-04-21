Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Infosys were worth $18,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $4,324,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $61,966,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

INFY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,164,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,064. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

