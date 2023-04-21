Insider Buying: GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Major Shareholder Purchases 122,490 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 122,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,224,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,622,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,224,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. bought 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28.

GoldMining Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of GLDG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 358,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $178.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of GoldMining

About GoldMining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining during the third quarter worth $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 466.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 47,332 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 30,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

