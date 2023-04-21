Insider Buying: GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Major Shareholder Purchases 122,490 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 122,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,224,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,622,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,224,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
- On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. bought 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28.
GoldMining Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of GLDG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 358,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $178.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.11.
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
