Insider Buying: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Purchases $44,043.00 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
JOANN Stock Performance
NASDAQ JOAN opened at $1.79 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.11.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.