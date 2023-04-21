Insider Buying: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Purchases $44,043.00 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $1.79 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.11.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

