Insider Buying: Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Buys 208 Shares of Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Mandy Clements purchased 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 477 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £992.16 ($1,227.77).

Mandy Clements also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Mandy Clements bought 210 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £995.40 ($1,231.78).

On Wednesday, February 15th, Mandy Clements acquired 207 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £993.60 ($1,229.55).

Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON PNL opened at GBX 479.02 ($5.93) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 476.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 477.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3,417.86 and a beta of 0.19. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 463.87 ($5.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 506 ($6.26).

Personal Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,285.71%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

