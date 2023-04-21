Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Veeral Desai sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $13,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,653. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 34.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,319 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

