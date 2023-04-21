Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,913,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,405.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $11,500.00.

On Friday, April 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.

On Friday, March 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $5,900.00.

On Monday, March 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $5,500.00.

On Friday, March 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $5,650.00.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI opened at $1.11 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

BFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

