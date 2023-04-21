Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,913,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,405.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $11,500.00.
- On Friday, April 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.
- On Monday, April 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.
- On Friday, March 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $5,900.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $5,500.00.
- On Friday, March 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $5,650.00.
BurgerFi International Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BFI opened at $1.11 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
