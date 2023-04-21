Insider Selling: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Sells £383,082.50 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Nigel Wilson sold 153,233 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.09), for a total value of £383,082.50 ($474,053.33).

Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 253.80 ($3.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 247.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 13.93 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,135.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.39) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.27) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.15) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.53) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.14 ($3.99).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

