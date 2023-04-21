Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells 4,841 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $58,140.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676,408 shares in the company, valued at $140,233,660.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 221,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $627.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after purchasing an additional 421,609 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 63,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 114,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 134,647 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Stories

