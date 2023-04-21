Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $18,148.80 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $18,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $91,692.62.

PHR opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

