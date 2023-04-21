Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $115,560.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $115,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $39.36 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $32,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 557,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 336,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

