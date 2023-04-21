Insider Selling: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Sells 18,952 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 18,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $65,194.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,198.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 4.5 %

ZVIA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. 53,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,365. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $246.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

