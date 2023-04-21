Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Down 5.1% in March

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $125.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

